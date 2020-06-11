Madison central teen drowing

Breaking news from boyle county.

According to the richmond register: madison central senior football player emanuel prewitt is missing after going for a swim on lake herrington according to the fire chief:..the 17- year-old was with a group of friends who were trying to swim across the lake to gwinn island.

The group made it about halfway..

When it noticed..

That the 17-year-old had gone under.

According to the fire chief:..crews are using sonar.... and not a diver..

To find him..

Because of poor visibility... in about 120 feet of water.

According to the richmond register..

The team met tonight.... at tates creek baptist church for a prayer vigil.

This picture of prewitt is from his public profile photo on hudl.

