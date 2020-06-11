Madison central teen drowing

|
Breaking news from boyle county.
According to the richmond register: madison central senior football player emanuel prewitt is missing after going for a swim on lake herrington according to the fire chief:..the 17- year-old was with a group of friends who were trying to swim across the lake to gwinn island.
The group made it about halfway..
When it noticed..
That the 17-year-old had gone under.
According to the fire chief:..crews are using sonar.... and not a diver..
To find him..
Because of poor visibility... in about 120 feet of water.
According to the richmond register..
The team met tonight.... at tates creek baptist church for a prayer vigil.
This picture of prewitt is from his public profile photo on hudl.
Weather animation
|
|
Tweets about this