Related videos from verified sources 3 dead in house fire on Detroit's east side



3 dead in house fire on Detroit's east side Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:28 Published 4 hours ago Boy Killed In Northern Minnesota House Fire Identified As 2-Year-Old Micah Hedlund



Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the name of the 2-year-old boy who died in a house fire over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago