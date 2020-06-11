name UK space after taylor

A petition has been started to name a space after breonna taylor on uk's campus.

According to the paper..

Taylor, was a student at uk in 2011..

Before she became an emt in louisville.

She was shot and killed by police in her sleep in march.

After almost a week online, the petition has gotten more than 600 signatures .

According to the lexington herald leader..

The kirwan and blanding towers, which are more than 50 years old, are slowly coming down.

University officials said last month that the towers should be down by the end of the summer.

The green space to replace the dorm complex should be done by spring 2021.

In louisville..

The metro police department is