Nick Yorke Reacts To Being Drafted By The Red Sox Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 hour ago Nick Yorke Reacts To Being Drafted By The Red Sox Nick Yorke thinks he'll be a great fit with Boston after the Sox took him 17th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, and Chaim Bloom believes the 18-year-old has the chance to be a "special bat" in the big leagues. 0

