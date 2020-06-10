Global  

Anushka Sharma shares first look of 'Bulbbul'
Anushka Sharma shares first look of 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma shares first look of 'Bulbbul'

Riding high on the success of her debut digital production "Paatal Lok", actress Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her next production, a supernatural thriller "Bulbbul".

