How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words were 'don't kill me'.

The incident has caused a reckoning over race and police killings of black Americans - and demonstrations have spread from Minnesota to other parts of the US including New York, Denver, Chicago and Oakland.