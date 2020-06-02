How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Global  

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd pleaded that he 'could not breathe' and among his last words were 'don't kill me'.

The incident has caused a reckoning over race and police killings of black Americans - and demonstrations have spread from Minnesota to other parts of the US including New York, Denver, Chicago and Oakland.

Meghan Markle on the killing of George Floyd: 'The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing'

Silence speaks volumes.  But silence is not an option after the killing of George Floyd, who died...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •NPRbizjournalsDeutsche Welle


George Clooney says racism is America's pandemic: 'It infects all of us'

Actor and activist's essay on racism and politics was published amid ongoing protests over the...
Independent - Published

Trump: American terrorist

When Donald J. Trump was elevated to the White House by the same anachronistic institution he once...
PRAVDA - Published



After Filming George Floyd's Murder, Darnella Frazier is Facing Abuse Online [Video]

After Filming George Floyd's Murder, Darnella Frazier is Facing Abuse Online

After Filming George Floyd's Murder, Darnella Frazier is Facing Abuse Online

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:17Published
Q&A with former police officer about tension in America after George Floyd's death - Part 3 [Video]

Q&A with former police officer about tension in America after George Floyd's death - Part 3

As our country faces increased tension in the weeks after George Floyd's death, Fox 4 is taking a deeper look at racial bias in policing. George Floyd died in Minneapolis after an officer was caught on..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:48Published
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks [Video]

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published