Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s What Your Wedding May Look Like Post-Coronavirus
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Here’s What Your Wedding May Look Like Post-Coronavirus

Here’s What Your Wedding May Look Like Post-Coronavirus

The wedding industry will likely make big changes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buzz60’s TC Newman has some of the experts’ predictions for weddings, post-coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

After wedding postponed, Erin Holland can't wait to marry Ben Cutting post COVID-19 pandemic

After wedding postponed, Erin Holland can't wait to marry Ben Cutting post COVID-19 pandemic TV presenter Erin Holland is ready to wait till she says I do. Erin and Australian cricketer Ben...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World [Video]

Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World

Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:34Published
Bride-to-be given ultimate date-night after wedding postponed [Video]

Bride-to-be given ultimate date-night after wedding postponed

A bride-to-be who couldn't get married because of lockdown was given the ultimate date-night by her fiance - including a hot tub and cinema in their garden.Charley Godbold, 26, and Louis St.Romaine,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published