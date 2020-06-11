Here’s What Your Wedding May Look Like Post-Coronavirus
The wedding industry will likely make big changes after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buzz60’s TC Newman has some of the experts’ predictions for weddings, post-coronavirus.
Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID WorldSaying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World
Bride-to-be given ultimate date-night after wedding postponedA bride-to-be who couldn't get married because of lockdown was given the ultimate date-night by her fiance - including a hot tub and cinema in their garden.Charley Godbold, 26, and Louis St.Romaine,..