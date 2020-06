Giant Eagle Taking Steps To Combat Racism And Inequality Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 hour ago Giant Eagle Taking Steps To Combat Racism And Inequality Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will close between 7 a.m. And 8 a.m. On Saturday to "engage our team members in a discussion about our personal experiences and what steps can be taken to affect change in ourselves and in our communities." KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest. 0

