OVERTURNED 18WHEELER

POWELL IS LIVE TO SHOW US WHATHAPPENED.

THERE'S AN OVERTURNED 18 WHEELERHERE ON I- 55 SOUTHBOUND NEARTHE STATE STREET EXIT.

YOU CANSEE THERE'S AN ACTIVE SCENEHERE.THE WRECKERS JUST ARRIVED SO NOWTHEINTERSTATE IS COMPLETELY BLOCKEDOFF AND TRAFFIC IS AT A STANDSTILL.IF YOU CAN AVOID THE AREA PLEASEDO SO.VOOFFICIALS SAY THEY RECEIVED THECALL OFTHE ACCIDENT AROUND 3AM.

THEYSAY THE 18 WHEELER IS THE ONLYVEHICLE INVOLVED IN THE CRASH.UNFORTUNATELY... CREWS TELL METHEDRIVER WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALFORINJURIES.AT THIS TIME... THEY ARE NOTSURE OF THE DRIVERS CONDITION.HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATINGTHECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

AGAIN...ALL LANES ARE BLOCKED AS CREWSWORK TO REMOVE THE 18WHEELERFROM THESCENE.PLEASE AVOID THE AREA IFPOSSIBLEIN RANKIN COUNTY... SHALEEKAPOWELL 16WAPT NEWS.