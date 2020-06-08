Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County
Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to data from the Pinellas County COVID-19 Dashboard.
Story: https://wfts.tv/3dUKEYl
PRAISE THE KING’S BLOOD Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County #SmartNews https://t.co/UgD1bi2i7Y 3 days ago
5WA - Robert Neff #Millennials now largest group of positive #COVID19 cases in Pinellas County https://t.co/HKnudQzx4c 3 days ago
5WA - Robert Neff Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in #Pinellas County #StPete #tampa #tampabay https://t.co/HKnudQzx4c 3 days ago
Kamlee Bella #Florida #Stpetersburg #Tampa #VisitFlorida #visittampa #RaysUp Stupid Millennials now largest group of COVID-19 ca… https://t.co/YHAD9Olqwy 3 days ago
Ralph Reid Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in #Pinellas County https://t.co/WWhaOMTKEr 3 days ago
Pepsi Cola RT @abcactionnews: Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to the latest data… 3 days ago
Tracy Solomon Millennials now largest group of COVID-19 cases in Pinellas https://t.co/DToAxFGxxO 3 days ago
ABC Action News Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to the latest… https://t.co/FViwRmvUdE 3 days ago
Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a rowA distinguished professor at USF and an adviser to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group warns the uptick in positive cases may only be the beginning of a tsunami of coronavirus cases.
Dallas County Ties Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases With 298, Reports 7 More Deaths"Keep in mind that we have more testing capability this week and that will continue to ramp up," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins explained.
Governor Reeves addresses new COVID casesMississippi is seeing its largest influx of coronavirus cases since the first positive case on March 11th. Governor Tate Reeves today announcing the importance of following guidelines to prevent..