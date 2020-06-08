Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County

Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County

Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to data from the Pinellas County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Story: https://wfts.tv/3dUKEYl

2
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

mariace89429215

PRAISE THE KING’S BLOOD Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County #SmartNews https://t.co/UgD1bi2i7Y 3 days ago

5wa

5WA - Robert Neff #Millennials now largest group of positive #COVID19 cases in Pinellas County https://t.co/HKnudQzx4c 3 days ago

5wa

5WA - Robert Neff Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in #Pinellas County #StPete #tampa #tampabay https://t.co/HKnudQzx4c 3 days ago

KamleeD

Kamlee Bella #Florida #Stpetersburg #Tampa #VisitFlorida #visittampa #RaysUp Stupid Millennials now largest group of COVID-19 ca… https://t.co/YHAD9Olqwy 3 days ago

ralphreid

Ralph Reid Millennials now largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in #Pinellas County https://t.co/WWhaOMTKEr 3 days ago

PepsiCola78910

Pepsi Cola RT @abcactionnews: Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to the latest data… 3 days ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon Millennials now largest group of COVID-19 cases in Pinellas https://t.co/DToAxFGxxO 3 days ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News Millennials now make up the largest group of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, according to the latest… https://t.co/FViwRmvUdE 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row [Video]

Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

A distinguished professor at USF and an adviser to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group warns the uptick in positive cases may only be the beginning of a tsunami of coronavirus cases.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:24Published
Dallas County Ties Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases With 298, Reports 7 More Deaths [Video]

Dallas County Ties Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases With 298, Reports 7 More Deaths

"Keep in mind that we have more testing capability this week and that will continue to ramp up," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins explained.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:13Published
Governor Reeves addresses new COVID cases [Video]

Governor Reeves addresses new COVID cases

Mississippi is seeing its largest influx of coronavirus cases since the first positive case on March 11th. Governor Tate Reeves today announcing the importance of following guidelines to prevent..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published