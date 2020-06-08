CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks
On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company.
Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media postHundreds of other gym owners around the country are cutting ties with CrossFit. This all comes after CEO Greg Glassman’s recent Twitter response to a tweet about racism being a public health issue.
The implications in Milwaukee after a national CrossFit controversyMilwaukee CrossFit owner reacts to CrossFit CEO's controversial comments on COVID-19 and George Floyd.
Reebok, Gyms, Athletes Condemn CrossFit CEO's George Floyd TweetCrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman made light of George Floyd's killing in a tweet on June 6.