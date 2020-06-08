CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks

Global  

On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement from the fitness company.

