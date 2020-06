According to witnesses in Phu Yen Province, a tornado suddenly appeared on June 9, causing extreme gusts of wind in the area.

Tornado winds tear apart houses and roofs in central Vietnam

According to witnesses in Phu Yen Province, a tornado suddenly appeared on June 9, causing extreme gusts of wind in the area.

The tornado lasted more than 30 minutes, with the roofs of many houses torn up along with hundreds of uprooted trees.

The tornado is reported to have destroyed 80 houses, 17 electric pylons, and hundreds of trees in the area.