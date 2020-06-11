Rochester Chamber of Commerce addresses recession

Leaders say one key thing you can do to help is shop local.

Because of this pandemic, the nation is officially in a recession... and we're learning that businesses reopening will slowly start bringing us out of it.

"* here rochester isn't much different than what other cities are facing.

But it is different than the past recession in 2008.

"* when the pandemic hit... it hit hard.

I sat down with the president of rochester area chamber of commerce, kathleen harrington and here are three things you need to know.

"* the city is what it is majority because of mayo clinic ?

"* the hospital was hit hard during this recession... between making furloughs and putting some procedures on hold.

But as mayo begins practicing again... hotels and restaurants will benefit from that.

"* harrington t me 1 in 3 jobs here in rochester come from small businesses.

And small businesses were the most impacted this time around.

"* harrington explains we have to rebuild our own economy and that depends on every citizen here... starting with shopping "i think one of the key things and it's almost a moral obligation, is to support one another.

To make sure as consumers, we are supporting our small businesses, that we are purchasing from them, supporting them, getting them back on their feet."

Harrington says she has hope that rochester will come out of this recession because we've done it before.

But she says it could take businesses 6 months to a year to fully be back to normal.

The united states department of labor is expected to release its weekly update of new unemployment numbers today.

