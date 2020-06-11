ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield

WAAY 31's Marie Waxel and Pat Simon talk with Sonny Brasfield, head of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, about the legal issues regarding the removal of Confederate monuments

Thousand dollars.

Joining us now to talk about that 3 year old law and how to applies to removing these statues - sonny brasfield, the head of the association of county commissions of alabama sonny, good morning.

Pause you fought against that law, wanting to keep the power to remove such statues in the hands of local government.

Why did the state step in and say - no we're going to leave it up to a state commission?

Walk us what's next for madision county - as it has approved a resulition to process an application to ask the state if the statue downtown can be removed?

How long could that priocess take for a state commission to make a decision?

We've already seen in birmingham and mobile remove confederate statues and - the local government paying the 25-thousand dollar fine.

Can't it be as simple as that?

Just pay the fine?

- some groups pony up the money?

There was going to be a move to reduce the fine this year to 10,000 we understand - but the pandemic shut down the legislature.

Are they likely to take this law back up?

Sonny brasfield, the head of the association of county commissions of alabama thanks for joining us.

Pause time