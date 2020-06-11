Nirf Ranking 2020 Live Updates- एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग जारी
K K R NIRF Ranking 2020 released, IIT Madras tops the overall list - Times of India https://t.co/aPXq7mzMoz 5 minutes ago
fgetintopc NEW DELHI: The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (… https://t.co/GvwKymnnpR 37 minutes ago
Urban Crowswami RT @SirKazam: Disappointing day for IT Cell trolls & #GodiMedia as HRD Minister announces #JNU & #Jamia as top universities of India.
http… 46 minutes ago
SirKa💤m Disappointing day for IT Cell trolls & #GodiMedia as HRD Minister announces #JNU & #Jamia as top universities of In… https://t.co/F8etrYNOYs 51 minutes ago
Atyab Mohammad HRD Ministry university ranking list.
#JNU
@jmiu_official
@jamiamillia_
#amu in top ten.
https://t.co/2JZksAcqeL 1 hour ago
YIN DU REN 印度教 ヒンドゥス RT @IndianExpress: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020. These are the top… 3 hours ago
The Indian Express HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020. These are the… https://t.co/2wbSRFRcpw 3 hours ago
The Millennnial Top Universities-
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University
Rank 3: Banaras Hindu Uni… https://t.co/hBMl8M1dbO 5 hours ago