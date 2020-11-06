Global  

Animal Health 06/11/20 - Outside Pet Safety
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Animal Health 06/11/20 - Outside Pet Safety
Dr. Emerson introduces Gunny, a husky who was attacked by a pack of coyotes.
Dr. emerson: good morning, sunrisers.

I'm dr. karen emerson, and today i have with me my technician, anna beth, and this beautiful little husky right here is gunny.

Now, a few months ago gunny presented basically totally lifeless.

Her dad had to basically carry her in.

Her extremities were extremely cold.

She had been attacked actually by a pack of coyotes.

She had probably over 30 multiple bite wounds which we are going to show you some pictures of.

She had them.

Her ears were torn.

She had multiple bite wounds all over her neck.

Basically around her tail area there were big rips.

All her legs were chewed.

One leg had probably about 15 different types of wounds going up and down the leg.

Basically she was comatosed.

We placed a catheter and we started emergency measures and we actually started getting her back.

She actually ended up having about three or four surgical procedures performed and is now, as you can see, she doesn't act like that at all.

Basically what i want to come across is when you have a dog and you live out in an area that maybe is a wooded area, there is a huge possibility that coyotes are there or maybe other stray dogs that are wandering.

And of course she was a lot smaller then, and when when you have a pack mentality of dogs that decide to attack, they will try to kill your pet.

She actually had a large laceration in her neck that exposed her jugular vein that we had to go in and clean.

I mean, it was a very, very difficult case, but through a lot of attention and love and care and a lot of intensive hard work from my staff and i, we brought her through it.

And it's actually basically a miracle story that she survived it.

So this is one picture of her neck.

Of course, this is several days





