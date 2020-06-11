Happy Birthday, Peter Dinklage!
Peter Hayden Dinklage turns
51 years old today.
The actor was born in
Morristown, New Jersey.
He made his breakthrough with the film,
'The Station Agent,' in 2003.
Dinklage has gone on
to appear in 'Elf,' 'X-Men:
Days of Future Past' and
'Avengers: Infinity War.'
He won his first Screen Actors Guild award
in 2017 for the film, 'Three Billboards
Outside Ebbing, Missouri.'
He is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series, 'Game of Thrones.'
Dinklage won Primetime
Emmys and a Golden Globe
for his work on the show.
Happy Birthday,
Peter Dinklage!