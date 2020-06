Off-road in your wheelchair with this rugged track attachment Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 weeks ago Off-road in your wheelchair with this rugged track attachment Freedom Trax is an electric motorized wheelchair attachment that gives wheelchairs off-road performance. The attachment can traverse sand, snow, mud, and much more. It’s operated by a joystick and powered by a 24-volt lithium-ion battery. Learn more at freedomtrax.com 0

