New details about officers charged with Floyd's death Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 52 minutes ago New details about officers charged with Floyd's death New details are emerging about Derek Chauvin - the former police officer facing the most serious charges in George Floyd's death. Prosecutors say before his arrest he was considering pleading guilty to civil rights charges and murdering Floyd, but the deal fell apart. 0

SERIOUS CHARGES IN GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH. PROSECUTORS SAY - BEFORE HIS ARREST - CHAUVIN WAS CONSIDERING PLEADING GUILTY TO CIVIL-RIGHTS CHARGES AND TO MURDERING FLOYD - BUT THE DEAL FELL APART AND THIS MORNING -- THOMAS LANE -- ONE OF THE FORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS ALSO CHARGED IN GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH IS OUT OF JAIL AFTER POSTING BAIL.











