What Exactly is “Virus Tourism?” The Germans and the Spanish are Trying it Out
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, travel is going to look a lot different.
And in Europe, Germans are testing out “virus tourism” that would allow citizens to travel to the Balearic Islands in Spain starting on June 15th.
German Tourists to Be Flown to Spain’s Balearic Island to Startup Tourism Economy Post Lockdown!Two weeks before Spain opens its borders, thousands of German tourists will be flown to the Spanish Balearic Islands. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.