NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
NASCAR announced on Wednesday that they are banning the Confederate flag from all racing events.

The decision comes amid nationwide and international protests over the May 25th killing of George Floyd.

“The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.” NASCAR NASCAR has been talking about banning the flag from events since 2015 but has never followed through.

Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR Cup Series driver called for the removal of the flag from the sport on Monday.

