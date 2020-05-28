Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Canceled Due To COVID-19

Global  

The popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020.

Public health officials for Riverside County, California announced the cancellations on Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, the shows are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials are concerned about the high risk for the virus to spread at the densely-packed venue.

Both festivals were scheduled to be held in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Other music festivals, including Creamfields in England and Mad Cool Festival in Spain, have also been canceled.

