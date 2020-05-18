Global  

Super Rugby Aotearoa is here!
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:31s - Published
Super Rugby Aotearoa is here!

Super Rugby Aotearoa is here!

James Gemmell speaks to Sean Fitzpatrick, Israel Dagg and Michael Lynagh as they look ahead to Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend!

News24.com | Highlanders down Chiefs in first Super Rugby Aotearoa thriller as live sport returns to New Zealand

The Highlanders have have beaten the Chiefs as rugby returned to New Zealand with the first fixture...
News24 - Published

News24.com | WRAP | Super Rugby Aotearoa | Week 1

Dates, fixtures, SA kick-off times and match reports for Round 1 of the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa...
News24 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Super Rugby Aotearoa: How the Hurricanes plan to stop Blues' party at Eden Park

Super Rugby Aotearoa: How the Hurricanes plan to stop Blues' party at Eden Park The Hurricanes are out to spoil the Blues' party at Eden Park on Sunday, and their inside knowledge...
New Zealand Herald - Published



BruceAitchison

Bruce Aitchison RT @SCRUMMAGAZINE: Ahead of tomorrow's #SuperRugbyAotearoa opener, we asked two New Zealander's playing in Scotland to look over the sides… 20 minutes ago

markooj

wigbert RT @SCRUMMAGAZINE: Scottish fans looking for someone to cheer on during #SuperRugbyAotearoa? Borders-born Finlay Christie is on the bench… 25 minutes ago

ptaillandier

Pascal Taillandier Super #Rugby #Aotearoa is finally here. Follow live as the Highlanders host the Chiefs in Dunedin. https://t.co/bx2x6X3HC4 1 hour ago

RugbySco

#rugbyscotland 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @SkySportsRugby: Super Rugby returns in front of fans LIVE! Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks-off with Highlanders vs Chiefs from Forsyth Barr… 1 hour ago

Ntshembo_Vuma

Ntshembo Vuma Super Rugby Aotearoa is here I’m excited to see live rugby in a long time. Thank you New Zealand for bringing back… https://t.co/OX5tMMRJnt 2 hours ago

RugbyLiveStre10

Rugby Live Stream RT @RugbyLiveStre10: Super Rugby returns in front of fans LIVE! Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks-off with Highlanders vs Chiefs from Forsyth Barr… 2 hours ago

RugbyLiveStre10

Rugby Live Stream Super Rugby returns in front of fans LIVE! Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks-off with Highlanders vs Chiefs from Forsyth B… https://t.co/T6Uw7MBwFr 2 hours ago

SkySportsRugby

Sky Sports Rugby Union Super Rugby returns in front of fans LIVE! Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks-off with Highlanders vs Chiefs from Forsyth B… https://t.co/qqtLkSVigh 2 hours ago


New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training [Video]

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training

Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders begin preparations for NZ-based competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:21Published