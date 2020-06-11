Watchdog 'disappointed' by Government’s attempts to improve the life chances of disadvantaged people in England

Jessica Oghenegweke, a commissioner of the Government's Social Mobility Commission, speaks about the ‘disappointing’ progress made in the last seven years in terms of social mobility.

The report found 600,000 more children are now living in relative poverty, half of all adults from the poorest backgrounds receive no training at all after they leave school and disadvantaged students are considerably less likely to get a good pass in their GCSEs.

Jessica says personally she is insulted by the findings and feels during the pandemic and the amidst global Black Lives Matter activism that the report is more relevant than ever.