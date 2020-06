Sonakshi Sinha misses era of elevator selfies Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 days ago Sonakshi Sinha misses era of elevator selfies Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources This day last year: Sonakshi shares a selfie Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator.

IndiaTimes - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this