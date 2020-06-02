Global  

Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries has insisted she won't be killing off Kate Kane after Ruby's exit from the series.

The CW series was thrown into chaos last month when lead actress Ruby announced she would be stepping down from the role of Kate Kane and her alter-ego, the titular Batwoman.

Last week, it was confirmed Ruby's character would not be recast and instead would be leaving the show, where she will be replaced by a new character named Ryan Wilder, who will take over as the new caped crusader.

And whilst rumours have been swirling about the fate of the character in the upcoming season, the show's boss Caroline has confirmed she will "never erase" Kate's storyline.

She wrote in a statement posted to Twitter:

