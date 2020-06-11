Sean Penn admits difficult reputation

Sean Penn admits difficult reputation The actor has earned a reputation over the years for being hard to work with and while he acknowledged he has ended up locked in disputes with his directors, he blamed his attitude on the attitudes of the filmmakers.

Speaking to SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern, he said of his reputation: But the 'Milk' star admitted he can also be "difficult" in his personal life too.