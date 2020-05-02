'I'm a survivor': J.K. Rowling opens up on living through domestic abuse

Rowling opens up on living through domestic abuse The star has revealed she is a "domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor".

The 'Harry Potter' author has claimed she was the victim of a "violent marriage" to her first husband Jorge Arantas, whom she was married to for 13 months between 1992 and 1993.

Revealed the tragic news in a lengthy blog post aimed at clarifying her stance on the transgender rights movement, after she was accused of transphobia when she seemingly invalidated transgender people by slamming an article for using the phrase "people who menstruate" rather than "women".

J.K.'s blog post goes on to explain she is worried about single-sex spaces such as bathrooms being opened up for transgender people, as she believes men will be able to access spaces that are meant to protect women.

