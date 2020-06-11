Norway mosque shooter jailed for 21 years

A far-right Norwegian man was jailed for 21 years on Thursday for the racially motivated murder of his Chinese-born stepsister and attempting to kill worshippers in a mosque shooting spree.

Philip Manshaus, now 22-years-old, shot and killed his Chinese-born stepsister in their family home last year, then drove to the nearby al-Noor Islamic Center and fired several shots but hit no one.

He was overpowered by a 65-year-old member of the congregation - seen here on the right - who wrestled away his guns.

Manshaus also wore a helmet camera, filming the mosque attack but failed in his attempt to broadcast online.

In his first court hearing last August, Manshaus appeared with black eyes and bruises on his face and neck from the ensuing fight at the mosque.

He expressed strong anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views before his attack and was unrepentant at trial.

He said he believed the adopted daughter of his father's spouse posed a risk to the family because of her Asian origin.

The attack drew comparison with the massacre of 77 people by far-right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in 2011 - Norway's worst peacetime atrocity.

The 21-year prison term for Manshaus is the steepest available for the first-degree murder and breach of anti-terrorism law.

His sentence also contained a provision that his release can be put off indefinitely should he still be considered a threat to society.