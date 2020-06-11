Global  

Delhi: Jama Masjid to remain shut till June 30th amid increasing cases of Coronavirus| Oneindia News
The iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi will be closed from 8 pm today till June 30, the mosque's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari has announced just three days after the mosque reopened.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the religious and constitutional rights of minorities are absolutely safe in India and it does not need any certificate from anyone as communal harmony and tolerance are in the DNA of the country and its majority community.

Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara Police today busted a huge Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module in which three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on telecom companies for not having cleared their dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and slammed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for demanding Rs 4 lakh crore from state-run firms. #Covid19India #Coronavirus #Headlines #ResortPolitics

