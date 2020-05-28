Global  

Forest officials rescue four-metre-long python from neighbourhood in northern India
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:07s - Published
A 15-feet-long (4.5 metres) python was spotted perched upon a roadside tree in northern India's Uttar Pradesh, spreading fear among locals.

The incident took place near Bankhanda village in Hapur district on June 8.

As soon as the snake was seen, locals informed cops who then called the forest department.

Visuals show the snake being captured by authorities in a sack, as it struggles while being manhandled.

These sightings have become more common as the country was in a lockdown state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the python is a non-venomous genus, it can kill its prey by suffocating it to death and swallowing it whole.

