1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.

The weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Stonehill Birch 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹 42.6+ million Americans have filed for #unemployment since the pandemic began, as an additional ~1.9 million more a… https://t.co/q5ixzVFtpf 1 week ago

Rick Whitbeck - Power The Future Alaska This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends… https://t.co/Zf8uyKuw8Z 6 days ago

bonzo22 RT @PTFAlaska : This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends. Let's w… 6 days ago

The New 93Q (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy an… https://t.co/deqCeS3obJ 6 days ago

GHurt 🌻🦋💖🌻 RT @TheNew93Q : (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy and the Ame… 6 days ago

alison mccafferty @Dr_PhilippaW @Brown666W much work remains to be done—specifically in focusing efforts on the top known pathogens a… https://t.co/jEbIVUeFiA 6 days ago

JP The actual number is approximately 17%. The GOP will use this FALSE number to hold up additional stimulus to thos… https://t.co/i8lXR3WfIm 5 days ago

Crystal Cardona RT @ABCWorldNews : STAGGERING ECONOMIC SUFFERING: An additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, with one in… 3 days ago