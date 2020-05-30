Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:26s - Published
1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work

1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work

The weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

CrystalCardona3

Crystal Cardona RT @ABCWorldNews: STAGGERING ECONOMIC SUFFERING: An additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, with one in… 3 days ago

luvfamily12

JP The actual number is approximately 17%. The GOP will use this FALSE number to hold up additional stimulus to thos… https://t.co/i8lXR3WfIm 5 days ago

alisonmccaffer2

alison mccafferty @Dr_PhilippaW @Brown666W much work remains to be done—specifically in focusing efforts on the top known pathogens a… https://t.co/jEbIVUeFiA 6 days ago

Shefani_Gwake

GHurt 🌻🦋💖🌻 RT @TheNew93Q: (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy and the Ame… 6 days ago

TheNew93Q

The New 93Q (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy an… https://t.co/deqCeS3obJ 6 days ago

JohnB31939203

bonzo22 RT @PTFAlaska: This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends. Let's w… 6 days ago

PTFAlaska

Rick Whitbeck - Power The Future Alaska This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends… https://t.co/Zf8uyKuw8Z 6 days ago

StonehillBirch

Stonehill Birch 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹 42.6+ million Americans have filed for #unemployment since the pandemic began, as an additional ~1.9 million more a… https://t.co/q5ixzVFtpf 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Restaurant jobs coming back sooner than expected [Video]

Restaurant jobs coming back sooner than expected

Surprising news came out of Washington D.C. Friday. The Labor Department reported that 2.5 million Americans went back to work last month - led by hiring in the restaurant industry.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:59Published
Walmart Dedicates $100 Million To Address Racism And Makes Internal Changes [Video]

Walmart Dedicates $100 Million To Address Racism And Makes Internal Changes

On Friday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sent an email to employees addressing racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. He said the company is committed to making changes to improve racial equity,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month' [Video]

McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month'

Business Insider reports Americans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if they can expect another check from the US government. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published