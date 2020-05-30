1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work
The weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.
Crystal Cardona RT @ABCWorldNews: STAGGERING ECONOMIC SUFFERING: An additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, with one in… 3 days ago
JP The actual number is approximately 17%.
The GOP will use this FALSE number to hold up additional stimulus to thos… https://t.co/i8lXR3WfIm 5 days ago
alison mccafferty @Dr_PhilippaW @Brown666W much work remains to be done—specifically in focusing efforts on the top known pathogens a… https://t.co/jEbIVUeFiA 6 days ago
GHurt 🌻🦋💖🌻 RT @TheNew93Q: (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy and the Ame… 6 days ago
The New 93Q (NEW YORK) -- Since the first COVID-19 case was first reported in the U.S., the virus has devastated the economy an… https://t.co/deqCeS3obJ 6 days ago
bonzo22 RT @PTFAlaska: This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends. Let's w… 6 days ago
Rick Whitbeck - Power The Future Alaska This article clearly lays out the case for championing AMERICAN energy jobs. Russia (and China) are NOT our friends… https://t.co/Zf8uyKuw8Z 6 days ago
Stonehill Birch 🇮🇪🏴🇮🇹 42.6+ million Americans have filed for #unemployment since the pandemic began, as an additional ~1.9 million more a… https://t.co/q5ixzVFtpf 1 week ago
Restaurant jobs coming back sooner than expectedSurprising news came out of Washington D.C. Friday. The Labor Department reported that 2.5 million Americans went back to work last month - led by hiring in the restaurant industry.
Walmart Dedicates $100 Million To Address Racism And Makes Internal ChangesOn Friday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sent an email to employees addressing racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.
He said the company is committed to making changes to improve racial equity,..
McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month'Business Insider reports Americans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if they can expect another check from the US government.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that..