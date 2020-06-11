Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping sweat out of your mask
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Keeping sweat out of your mask

Keeping sweat out of your mask

Police are looking for the man who robbed a business on Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive last week.

If you have any information, you're being asked to contact police.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NELLIS AND VEGAS VALLEY DRIVELAST WEEK.POLICE HAVE ALSO RELEASED ANIMAGE OF THE MAN'S VEHICLE.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION,YOU'RE BEING ASKED TO CONTACTPOLICE.



Related news from verified sources

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 talks of COVID-19 pandemic?

Will Varun Dhawan's "Coolie No 1" talk about the COVID-19 pandemic? The question started doing the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Under Armour debuts face mask for athletes

Under Armour unveiled a new performance-focused face mask Thursday, seeking to make exercise in gyms...
bizjournals - Published

Liam Gallagher Refuses to Get Married With Mask On

The Oasis star is forced to push back his nuptials with fiancee Debbie Gwyther due to the ongoing...
AceShowbiz - Published



Tweets about this

faithnicolexo1

ƒαίϯհ ηίɕσʆε 🍍 Keeping face wipes n your car to use when you’re on break at work to wipe away the face sweat that’s been under your mask all day>>>🤢 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Keith, the Voice of the TN Titans, joins Chip for a look at the NFL behind the Covid mask [Video]

Mike Keith, the Voice of the TN Titans, joins Chip for a look at the NFL behind the Covid mask

Mike Keith, the Voice of the TN Titans, joins Chip for a look at the NFL behind the Covid mask

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Grenada considering face mask ordinance [Video]

Grenada considering face mask ordinance

City leaders discussed a face mask ordinance. There are some concerns though about enforcement.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Copenhagen Amusement Park Reopens With Teddy Bears in Roller Coasters to Enforce Social Distancing! [Video]

Copenhagen Amusement Park Reopens With Teddy Bears in Roller Coasters to Enforce Social Distancing!

After having to close for over two months to the covid-19 lockdown, Copenhagen’s Tivoli amusement reopened its doors with some added creative precautions. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:43Published