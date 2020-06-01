Celebrate Dairy Month with Wisconsin Dairyland Casserole!

Maybe we’re a little biased, but Wisconsin has the best dairy farmers – and since it’s Dairy Month, we’re celebrating all month long with quizzes, contests, and recipes.

Today we’re joined by Chef Tyler Mader, host of the Mader Menu, with the perfect Dairy Month creation...Wisconsin Dairyland Casserole!

This hearty dish will leave you satisfied and wanting more until the cows come home.

You can check out this tasty dish, incredible food photos, recipes AND past episodes of the Mader Menu on Tyler’s Instagram @themadermenu.