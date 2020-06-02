Starbucks to Close More Than 400 US Stores

On Wednesday, Starbucks confirmed that they would be permanently transitioning to more socially-distant store models.

The coffee giant plans to transition a large number of stores to pick-up only locations, specifically in major cities.

In suburban areas, Starbucks plans to rely more heavily on drive-thrus, walk-up windows and curbside pick-up options.

Starbucks plans to shutter more than 400 company-owned locations in the United States over the next 18 months to implement these changes.

The store modifications were already meant to take place in the next three to five years but were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, these changes will help provide a “safe, familiar and convenient experience.” Kevin Johnson, via statement