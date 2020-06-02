Starbucks to Close More
Than 400 US Stores On Wednesday, Starbucks confirmed that
they would be permanently transitioning to
more socially-distant store models.
The coffee giant plans to transition a
large number of stores to pick-up only
locations, specifically in major cities.
In suburban areas, Starbucks
plans to rely more heavily on
drive-thrus, walk-up windows
and curbside pick-up options.
Starbucks plans to shutter more than
400 company-owned locations in
the United States over the next
18 months to implement these changes.
The store modifications were already
meant to take place in the next three to five years
but were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson,
these changes will help provide a
“safe, familiar and convenient experience.” Kevin Johnson,
via statement