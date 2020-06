Joe Biden In Philadelphia For Roundtable Discussion On US Economy, Safely Reopening Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published 19 hours ago Joe Biden In Philadelphia For Roundtable Discussion On US Economy, Safely Reopening Eyewitness News was outside of the Enterprise Center in University City where Biden will partake in a roundtable this afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BODIES NEAR THE RIVER AROUND11 O'CLOCK LAST NIGHT.♪♪AND A HAPPENING TODAYDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE JOE BIDEN IS INPHILADELPHIA.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK FROM THEENTERPRISE CENTER INUNIVERSITY CITY WHERE AROUNDTABLE WILL GET UNDER WAYLATER THIS AFTERNOON OF THETHE FORMER VICE PRESIDENTPLANS TO DISCUSS THE ECONOMYAND SAFELY REOPENING.THE DISCUSSION WILL INCLUDE AWORKER, A BUSINESS OWNER ASWELL AS CONGRESSMAN DWIGHTEVANS.