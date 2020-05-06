Global  

Health Experts Warn COVID-19 Deaths Could Double After Spike in September
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Health experts fear that coronavirus deaths could double following a rise this September after a dip during the summer.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

