India, China engage in talks to resolve border tensions in eastern Ladakh: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 11 that India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh to ensure long-term peace in the area.

"Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

MEA made this statement after army delegations from both countries held talks in eastern Ladakh to ease tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) where Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff for more than five weeks now.