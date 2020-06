Giant Eagle Donates $350K To Social Justice Causes And Closes Stores For Internal Discussions Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:50s - Published 30 minutes ago Giant Eagle Donates $350K To Social Justice Causes And Closes Stores For Internal Discussions Giant Eagle says standing up to racism and social injustices is a vital mission, which is why they're getting their team members together to talk about it and committing thousands of dollars to the cause; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Giant Eagle donates $350,000 to social justice causes, suspends single-unit sales of Post-Gazette Giant Eagle announced a set of initiatives it plans to take to allow for dialogue and change across...

bizjournals - Published 6 hours ago











Tweets about this