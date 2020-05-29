Global  

Man shot by Syracuse police in critical condition
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
A suspect is in critical condition after he was shot by a Syracuse officer when police responded to the scene and saw him display a gun.

Man is in critical condition at this hour...after being shot by a police officer.

It happened around 5:15 this morning.

Police are still on the scene at this hour.

Syracuse police chief kenton buckner says the city's shot spotter alerted them that shots had been fired in the area.

Officers frepsonded and those officers say a man displayed a handgun...and one of the officers fired his gun...hiutting him....no other guns were fired other than that one police officer's.

The man was taken to upstate medical center and is listed in critical condition.

A neighbor says it sounded like fireworks and belives as many as 7-8-or-9 gunshots were fired.

Chief buckner says this investigation is really just beginning.

(chief kenton buckner, syracuse police department) .

None .

None "i think that the objective public knows that there are tough days in syracuse on any given day, before the incident we dealt with george floyd, and i think everyone should allow due process to take place, allow us to gather the evidence and present the facts so that we all know what occurred on this early morning."> we will have the latst updates on this story for you tonight on the live at five newshour.

Utica fire investigators continue



