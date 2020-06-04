Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West Virginia
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West Virginia

Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West Virginia

Rosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia after she won a seat on Wheeling City Council.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

West Virginia elects state's first openly transgender official

LGBTQ Victory Fund said that Ketchum "has shattered a lavender ceiling in West Virginia," and will be...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •PinkNews




Tweets about this

christopherneff

Dr. Christopher Pepin-Neff RT @GLSEN: Congratulations to #WestVirginia's first openly transgender elected official! #Transgender youth: Never let anyone tell you tha… 8 minutes ago

GLSEN

GLSEN Congratulations to #WestVirginia's first openly transgender elected official! #Transgender youth: Never let anyone… https://t.co/9LuK2RH0Uk 11 minutes ago

QspacePitt

Q Space RT @GLSENKS: Representation matters! https://t.co/5N5zgaQx5Q 40 minutes ago

DeniseWJZ

Denise Koch WJZ RT @wjz: Rosemary Ketchum on Wednesday was elected as the Third Ward representative of West Virginia's Wheeling City Council. Ketchum, a tr… 48 minutes ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Of.. https://t.co/OgjSTYUpAZ 1 hour ago

juliettetorrez

Juliette Torrez RT @CBSNews: Rosemary Ketchum becomes West Virginia's first openly transgender elected official https://t.co/0LC9H1tI0r 1 hour ago

ShowtimeSyzygy

ShowtimeSyzygy RT @kerrybelafonte: If this can happen in West Virginia, I don’t ever wanna hear***about what we can or can’t do in rural and southern s… 2 hours ago

halest793

Jeff Miller RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Rosemary Ketchum becomes West Virginia's first openly transgender elected official https://t.co/HolzAcD3Fa 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pitbull Shaking it for Some Treats [Video]

Pitbull Shaking it for Some Treats

Occurred on May 7, 2020 / Charleston, West Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "This pitbull, Pam, gets excited for her nightly treat. So much so that she shows her teeth and does a happy dance. She just..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:07Published
Protesters march from Rosemary Square to the Palm Beach County Courthouse [Video]

Protesters march from Rosemary Square to the Palm Beach County Courthouse

A group of protesters marched from Rosemary Square to the Palm Beach County courthouse on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:26Published
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Says He Welcomes All, Except Former Pres. Barack Obama [Video]

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Says He Welcomes All, Except Former Pres. Barack Obama

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published