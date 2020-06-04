Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West Virginia

Rosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia after she won a seat on Wheeling City Council.

LGBTQ Victory Fund said that Ketchum "has shattered a lavender ceiling in West Virginia," and will be...

Jeff Miller RT @CBSNews : JUST IN: Rosemary Ketchum becomes West Virginia's first openly transgender elected official https://t.co/HolzAcD3Fa 2 hours ago

ShowtimeSyzygy RT @kerrybelafonte : If this can happen in West Virginia, I don’t ever wanna hear***about what we can or can’t do in rural and southern s… 2 hours ago

Denise Koch WJZ RT @wjz : Rosemary Ketchum on Wednesday was elected as the Third Ward representative of West Virginia's Wheeling City Council. Ketchum, a tr… 48 minutes ago

GLSEN Congratulations to #WestVirginia 's first openly transgender elected official! #Transgender youth: Never let anyone… https://t.co/9LuK2RH0Uk 11 minutes ago

Dr. Christopher Pepin-Neff RT @GLSEN : Congratulations to #WestVirginia 's first openly transgender elected official! #Transgender youth: Never let anyone tell you tha… 8 minutes ago