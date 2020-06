Family Hosts Graduation in Their Driveway After COVID-19 Cancels Events

The Jain family, from Boulder, Colorado was supposed to fly to three different cities to celebrate three different graduations.

But when COVID-19 canceled the school’s official graduation events, they had the great idea to host their own!

All three siblings got to walk across the family’s driveway, while neighbors and family members cheered them on.

Each of them gave graduation speeches and even threw their caps up in the air afterwards.