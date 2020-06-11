Virtual doggy dates help re-home pups Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published 1 hour ago Virtual doggy dates help re-home pups When coronavirus lockdowns forced animal shelters to close their doors to the public, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home began arranging video meetings between animals and prospective new owners. 0

Video doggy dates Battersea Dogs and Cats Home moved adoption meetings online after visits to animal shelters stopped They now use video calls to help re-home the pups (SOUNDBITE) (English) BATTERSEA DOGS & CATS HOME CENTRE MANAGER, STEVEN CRADDOCK, SAYING: “So what we've done is we've allowed our re-homers on-site to take videos of these animals and then to send these videos to prospective new homes, to be able to engage with our staff over the telephone, over various video conferencing software so that we're able to sort of do this - virtual meet with the animals and then move to actually delivering these animals to the homes where that's safe and reasonable to do so, so that we can still rehome animals, get animals into some fantastic loving homes during this time.'' Battersea expects a $14 million loss over the next 18 months making it harder to continue rescuing stray animals looking for homes







