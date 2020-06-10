Long Island Empanada Spot Donates Over 3,000 Meals to Healthcare Workers

Long Island’s Roy Pelaez came to Long Island with a dream to open Long Island’s first empanada-based restaurant.

In 2011, that dream became reality when Island Empanada’s first location opened up in Ronkonkoma.

Pelaez has trained in both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where he mastered the art of empanada making.

He crafted a secret sofrito seasoning that gives the empanadas an authentic “taste of the islands” flavor.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Pelaez has managed to keep his business booming using proper precautions and safety measures with his staff.

While running his restaurant, he has donated over 3,000 empanadas to Long Island hospitals, police precincts, and group homes.

“We have been...