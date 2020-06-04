Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: AMG, KLXE

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Affiliated Managers Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Dwight D.

Churchill bought 1,000 shares of AMG, at a cost of $77.94 each, for a total investment of $77,940.

Investors have the opportunity to buy AMG even cheaper than Churchill did, with the stock trading as low as $71.29 at last check today which is 8.5% below Churchill's purchase price.

Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 6.2% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Churchill bought AMG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $273,685 at an average of $78.20 per share.

And on Monday, Director Theodore L.

Weise purchased $74,467 worth of KLX Energy Services Holdings, purchasing 26,475 shares at a cost of $2.81 each.

Before this latest buy, Weise made one other purchase in the past year, buying $28,500 shares for a cost of $9.50 each.

KLX Energy Services Holdings is trading down about 18.9% on the day Thursday.

Investors can buy KLXE even cheaper than Weise did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.20 in trading on Thursday which is 21.8% below Weise's purchase price.