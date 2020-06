Four arrested following attack on two police officers in Hackney

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said four people โ€“ including two men, aged 20 and 38 โ€“ had now been arrested over an assault of two police officers in east London.

He said: โ€œTwo of my officers were horrifically attacked having tried to undertake a very lawful and necessary arrest on the streets.

โ€œFortunately both the officers are well, cuts and bruises and obviously shocked, as are all their colleagues and I.โ€