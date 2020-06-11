Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal

According to Deadline, Willis signed the deal with Emmett/Furla Films. Willis has previously worked on 17 movies with the production company's co-CEOs, Randall Emmett and George Furla.

'Out of Death' is the first new film in the deal, which will also star Jaime King.

The second movie will be 'Run of the Hitman,' which is being written by Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Billy Jay.

The third movie is titled 'Killing Field' and is based on an original script by Ross Peacock.

That movie will be sold during the Virtual Cannes Film Market.

Willis was filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly before production was halted due to COVID-19.

He will finish that movie before starting the new films.