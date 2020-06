Indian economy could recover in 2nd half of 2020: Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on June 11 said India's economy, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, could possibly recover in second half of this year or even next fiscal.

"This year growth being very low and possibly a decline in output is something that is a part of our working assumptions.

Recovery possibly in the second half of this year or next year, is also part of our baseline expectations," Subramanian said in a virtual press briefing.