Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman

University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 2020-21.

"We will soon bring out an integrated version of Open and Distance Learning and online regulation after MHRD's approval.

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, top 100 Universities accounting to NIRF ranking, will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 20-21 session," said Singh.